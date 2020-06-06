|
|
OFAK Allan Paul 1.3.1965 - 1.6.2020
Passed away peacefully at Culcairn Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Karen. Much loved father of Petrea. Son-in-law of Norm (dec) & Dorothy Cremer. Brother-in-law of Tania and friend of Stephen. Uncle to Benjamin, Nicholas & Aliana and Zachaary.
A man I love is missing, a voice I love is still.
A place is vacant in my heart
that no one else can fill.
No matter how my life may change
or whatever I may do,
I will always cherish the memories
of the years I spent with you.
'Resting In God's Hands'
Your loving wife Karen.
I love you so much Dad. Petrea xxx
Loved son-in-law of Norman (dec) & Dorothy Cremer. Time will heal the ache in my heart, but memories last forever, your positivity in dealing with your cancer was an inspiration to all who knew you.
'Safe In The Arms Of Our Lord'.
Beloved son of Paul (dec) and Irene, brother of Michael, brother-in-law to Annette and Uncle to Bradley and Stephanie.
'No More Pain, At Peace In Heaven'
With tears we saw you suffer,
we watched you fade away,
our hearts were slowly breaking,
as you fought so hard to stay.
You did not want to leave us,
but you did not go alone,
for part of us went with you,
the day that God called you home.
I will look after your beautiful girls for you, Allan.
Tania, Stephen, Benjamin, Nicholas & Aliana and Zachaary.
'Finally At Rest, No More Suffering.'
Love Aunty Isabel, Alison, Mathew, Lachlan, Jessica and Anna.
Due to current restrictions in place, a private service will be held on Thursday 11th June 2020. A guard of honour will be formed along Commercial St, Walla Walla from 11.00 am for those who wish to be involved.
Published in The Border Mail on June 6, 2020