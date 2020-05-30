Home

Mason Park Funerals
95 Mason St
Wangaratta, Victoria 3677
5721-5060
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 3, 2020
1:45 PM
live streamed
www.masonpark.com.au/live-stream/
View Map
PEARCE Allan William Late of Chiltern and formerly of Londrigan. Passed away peacefully at the Albury Base Hospital on Tuesday May 26, 2020 after a brief illness at the age of 75. Loving husband of Rosemarie. Loved father of Debra, Nicole, Liesl, Tammie, Leonie, Pamela, Brian, Kirralee and their partners. Cherished grandpa to 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Like the promise of a rainbow, When the rain has gone away. Like the first new buds of Spring, That tell us Winter cannot stay. In this time of tribulation, Faith will find a way. Allan's private Funeral will be live streamed at www.masonpark.com.au/live-stream/ from 1.45pm on Wednesday June 3, 2020.



Published in The Border Mail on May 30, 2020
