BROWN Allan Richard July 13, 1940 - May 9, 2004 A favourite poem.... I wandered lonely as a cloud, That floats on high o'er vales and hills, When all at once I saw a crowd, A host of golden daffodils; Beside the lake, beneath the trees, Fluttering and dancing in the breeze. (Wordsworth). -"Lou", (Rotterdam). Hello old friend..... Some memories fade, But not the glint in the eye, and the warmth of a knowing smile. We have struggled without you, but know we will meet again... Home is the sailor from the sea, and the hunter home from the hill. Love and miss you every day -David and Daniel. Remembering... The music stops and yet it echoes on in sweet refrains, For every joy that passes, something beautiful remains. -Janette Visions of "Clancy".. And the bush has friends to meet him, and their kindly voices greet him, In the murmur of the breezes and the river on its bar, And he sees the vision splendid of the sunlit plains extended, And at night the wondrous glory of the everlasting stars. ( A. B. Paterson) Helen and Roman; David; Sue and Daniel; Alice; Andrew, Manda, Noah and Mila; and Janette. "Rest peacefully"
Published in The Border Mail on May 9, 2020