NEWTON (Martin) Allayne Sylvia
23-12-1942 - 20-7-2019
Passed away peacefully at
The Border Cancer Hospital, Albury
Eldest child of Allan & Sylvia Martin (both dec).
Beloved wife of Max.
Loving mother & mother-in-law of Andrew,
Ross & Sarah, Jennifer & Richard Bryant.
Cherished grandmother of
Annabelle, Maeve, William.
Sister of Edward (Ted dec) & Carol Webb.
Sister-in-law of Max Webb and
Kay & Leon Kohlhagen.
Allayne's faith in Jesus allowed her to
demonstrate & show her great love & care
for family, relatives and friends.
'Trust in the Lord with all your heart'
Prov.3v5(a)
Published in The Border Mail on July 24, 2019