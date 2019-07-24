Home

Allayne Sylvia NEWTON


1942 - 2019
Allayne Sylvia NEWTON Notice
NEWTON (Martin) Allayne Sylvia

23-12-1942 - 20-7-2019

Passed away peacefully at

The Border Cancer Hospital, Albury

Eldest child of Allan & Sylvia Martin (both dec).

Beloved wife of Max.

Loving mother & mother-in-law of Andrew,

Ross & Sarah, Jennifer & Richard Bryant.

Cherished grandmother of

Annabelle, Maeve, William.

Sister of Edward (Ted dec) & Carol Webb.

Sister-in-law of Max Webb and

Kay & Leon Kohlhagen.

Allayne's faith in Jesus allowed her to

demonstrate & show her great love & care

for family, relatives and friends.



'Trust in the Lord with all your heart'

Prov.3v5(a)
Published in The Border Mail on July 24, 2019
