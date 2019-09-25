|
|
WILSON (Kranz) Amy Gwenneth Amy passed away on Sunday September 22 2019 at Corowa Hospital aged 89 years. She was the dearly loved wife of Ken (dec) and much-loved mother and mother in law of Robert and Judy, Murray (dec), Carol, Ted and Deborah. Granno to David and Bec, Allan, Julian and Gabby, Holly and Lachie. Old Gran to Jessica and Thomas.
A cheery smile, a heart of gold
One of the best this world could hold
A loving nature, true and kind
What beautiful memories you leave behind.
Thank you for being a wonderful Mum.
Published in The Border Mail from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28, 2019