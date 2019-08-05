Home

Andrew COCKS

Andrew COCKS Notice
COCKS Andrew Formerly of Albury.

Passed away peacefully on Monday 29th July, 2019.

Aged 44 years.

Beloved husband of Belinda.

Adored dad of Mikayla, Brodie & Tori and Trayden & Tia.



Memories bring us closer, we are never far apart; you will never be forgotten, you are always in our hearts.



Andrew Cocks

13-8-74 - 29-7-19

Dearly loved & loving son of Ernie & Marylyne.

Loving brother & brother-in-law of Nicole & Barney, Leigh & Grace.

Uncle of Bree, Zac & Taela and Jhi & Ashara.

Sweet is the sleep that ends all pain,

We would not wake you to suffer again,

The tears in our eyes you can wipe away,

But love and caring will always stay.

Sleep peacefully sweetheart.

Mum and Dad



Andrew Cocks.

Loved nephew of Jeffery (dec) & Beverley (Smith).

Cousin of Felicity and Sean and families.

Softly the leaves of memories fall.

Gently we gather and treasure them all.

RIP
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 5, 2019
