COLLINS Angela Joan (Angie) 14.5.1951 - 12.4.2020
Dearly loved wife of Tiny (dec). Loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Robert & Dianna, Jason & Sharlene. Loving step-mother of Nicole (dec), Bronwyn & Rodney, Stacey & Robert. Loving nanny of Rachel, Michael, Ben, Jessica, Jordan, Caitlin, Scott, Brittany, Olivia, Demi and Thomas. Loved daughter of Geoffrey & Valma (both dec). Loved eldest sister of John (dec) and Richard.
Rest In Peace
Privately cremated
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 15, 2020