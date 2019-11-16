|
ALLEN Anne My darling Anne passed away peacefully at Wodonga Hospital on Thursday, 14th November 2019.
Beloved wife of David. Loving mum of Annemarie & David, and Marieka (dec).
Special GiGi to Christopher and Caitlyn.
Always Remembered, Forever In Our Hearts.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Memorial Service at Westmont Aged Care Services, Ray Snell Recreation Centre, 265 Baranduda Boulevard, Baranduda, on Tuesday, 19th November 2019 commencing at 2:00pm
Published in The Border Mail on Nov. 16, 2019