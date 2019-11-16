Home

John Hossack Funeral Homes
435 Wilson Street
Albury, New South Wales 2640
(02) 6041 3855
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
tmont Aged Care Services, Ray Snell Recreation Centre
265 Baranduda Boulevard
Baranduda
Anne ALLEN

Anne ALLEN Notice
ALLEN Anne My darling Anne passed away peacefully at Wodonga Hospital on Thursday, 14th November 2019.

Beloved wife of David. Loving mum of Annemarie & David, and Marieka (dec).

Special GiGi to Christopher and Caitlyn.

Always Remembered, Forever In Our Hearts.



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Memorial Service at Westmont Aged Care Services, Ray Snell Recreation Centre, 265 Baranduda Boulevard, Baranduda, on Tuesday, 19th November 2019 commencing at 2:00pm



logo
Published in The Border Mail on Nov. 16, 2019
