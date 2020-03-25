|
|
GLASS (Conway) Anne Veronica 8.5.1934~23.3.2020
Passed away at Westmont Aged Care surrounded by her loving family. Aged 85 years. Devoted wife of Paul (dec). Sister of Carmel (dec), Adrian (dec), Thomas (dec) and Monica. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Helen, Bernadette, Clare and Michael, Loretta and Jonathan, Marie and Glenn, Vincent and Donna, Daniel and Michelle. Adored 'Grandma Anne' of 18, great grandma of 3.
' Loved Forever,
Resting Peacefully'
Due to the Covid-19 Virus restrictions, a private service will be held.
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 25, 2020