Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conway Funerals
20 South Street
Wodonga, Victoria 3690
(02) 6024 1093
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne GLASS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Veronica GLASS


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Anne Veronica GLASS Notice
GLASS (Conway) Anne Veronica 8.5.1934~23.3.2020

Passed away at Westmont Aged Care surrounded by her loving family. Aged 85 years. Devoted wife of Paul (dec). Sister of Carmel (dec), Adrian (dec), Thomas (dec) and Monica. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Helen, Bernadette, Clare and Michael, Loretta and Jonathan, Marie and Glenn, Vincent and Donna, Daniel and Michelle. Adored 'Grandma Anne' of 18, great grandma of 3.



' Loved Forever,

Resting Peacefully'



Due to the Covid-19 Virus restrictions, a private service will be held.



logo
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -