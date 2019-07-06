Home

ALEXOPOULOS (POULOS) Annette Dawn Florence Family and friends of the late Mrs Annette Alexopoulos are informed that the celebration of her life will take place at St Matthew's Anglican Church, Kiewa St Albury on Tuesday July 9, 2019 commencing at 1:30pm. At the conclusion of the service, the cortege will leave for the Glenmorus Gardens Cemetery, 54 Glenmorus St, Glenroy.



In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Heart Foundation at

www.heartfoundation.org.au/donate



Place your tribute at

lesterandson.com.au



Published in The Border Mail on July 6, 2019
