HALEY (nee Newey) Annette Margaret Of Wodonga passed away on Saturday 7th March 2020, at the Wodonga Hospital, aged 83 years. Beloved wife of Roy, adored Mum of Kim, Tracy and Kellie and their families. Grandmother of Michael, Megan, Iain, and great grandmother of Louis and Francis.
Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Until we see you again. Your loving husband Roy, daughter Tracy and son in law Lindsay.
Your mother is always with you. She's a whisper of the leaves as you walk down the street, she's the smell of certain foods you remember, flowers you pick, the fragrance of life itself. She's the cool hand on your brow when you're not feeling well, she's your breath in the air on a cold winter's day. She is the sound of the rain that lulls you to sleep, the colours of a rainbow, she is Christmas morning. Your mother lives inside your laughter. She's the place you came from, your first home, and she's the map you follow with every step you take. She's your first love, your first friend, even your first enemy, but nothing on earth can separate you. Love always, Kellie, Danny, Joel, Holly, Kyle and Declan.
A special Mum, Nan and 'Great Nan' has left our lives. The light in our hearts has gone out, our hearts are aching and our tears are falling down our faces, our love and memories will never fade. No one will ever fill this empty space. 'God saw your pain and called you home to rest'. Cherished Mum of Kim, son in law John, Nan of Alicia and Great Nan of Conrad.
Loved And Remembered Always
A graveside funeral service has taken place.
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 14, 2020