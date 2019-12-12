|
|
|
Smith Requime Mass for the repose of the soul of the late Annette Maria Smith will be offered at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Beechworth Road, Wodonga on Monday December 16th 2019 to commence at 10.30am. At the conclusion of mass the cortege will respectfully make its way to the Wodonga Cemetery. Rosary will be recited for Annette on Sunday 15th of December at the Radcliffe Funeral Services Chapel, 4 Moorefield Park Drive, Wodonga to commence at 5pm.
Published in The Border Mail from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019