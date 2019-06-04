Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard Squires Funerals
Corowa, New South Wales 2646
(02) 6033 4255
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony RENSHAW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Maxwell RENSHAW

Notice Condolences

Anthony Maxwell RENSHAW Notice
RENSHAW (Jock) Anthony Maxwell Jock passed away on May 29 2019 at Mersey Hospital Devonport, Tasmania aged 61 years. He was the dearly loved partner of Glenda and much-loved father of Jessica. Jock was the son of Arthur and Henrietta (both dec) and brother and brother in law of Robin (dec), Bruce (dec), Neville and Bev, Noelene, Neil and Janette, Dianne and Terry, Joan and Gary, Kevin (dec), Pam and Shaun. Fond uncle to their families.



Peace after much suffering.
Published in The Border Mail on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.