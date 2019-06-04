|
RENSHAW (Jock) Anthony Maxwell Jock passed away on May 29 2019 at Mersey Hospital Devonport, Tasmania aged 61 years. He was the dearly loved partner of Glenda and much-loved father of Jessica. Jock was the son of Arthur and Henrietta (both dec) and brother and brother in law of Robin (dec), Bruce (dec), Neville and Bev, Noelene, Neil and Janette, Dianne and Terry, Joan and Gary, Kevin (dec), Pam and Shaun. Fond uncle to their families.
Peace after much suffering.
Published in The Border Mail on June 4, 2019