RENSHAW (Jock) Anthony Maxwell Sweet is the sleep that ends all pain



We would not wake you to suffer again



The tears in our eyes you can wipe away



Love Neville and Bev







To us you were someone special



Some-one loving and true.



You will never be forgotten,



As we thought the world of you.



Love Noelene, Craig, Julie and family, Tess and William, and Lawrence.







In our hearts you will stay



Loved and remembered every day



Love Dianne and Terry, Sharni and Ally, and Chelsea and Nathan.







We knew the time was coming



And soon we would have to part



Your weary days are over



And troubled nights have passed,



God gently took you from us



And gave you peace at last.



Love Joan and Gary, Sheree and Cam, Milla, Joel and Ruby.







There are no words that come to mind,



That will ease the pain for us that are left behind,



Except to say that we will love you until the end of time.



Love Pam and Shaun, Brad, Troy and SuSwen, Eliana and Ethan. Published in The Border Mail on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary