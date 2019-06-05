Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony RENSHAW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Maxwell RENSHAW

Notice Condolences

Anthony Maxwell RENSHAW Notice
RENSHAW (Jock) Anthony Maxwell Sweet is the sleep that ends all pain

We would not wake you to suffer again

The tears in our eyes you can wipe away

Love Neville and Bev



To us you were someone special

Some-one loving and true.

You will never be forgotten,

As we thought the world of you.

Love Noelene, Craig, Julie and family, Tess and William, and Lawrence.



In our hearts you will stay

Loved and remembered every day

Love Dianne and Terry, Sharni and Ally, and Chelsea and Nathan.



We knew the time was coming

And soon we would have to part

Your weary days are over

And troubled nights have passed,

God gently took you from us

And gave you peace at last.

Love Joan and Gary, Sheree and Cam, Milla, Joel and Ruby.



There are no words that come to mind,

That will ease the pain for us that are left behind,

Except to say that we will love you until the end of time.

Love Pam and Shaun, Brad, Troy and SuSwen, Eliana and Ethan.
Published in The Border Mail on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.