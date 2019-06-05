|
RENSHAW (Jock) Anthony Maxwell Sweet is the sleep that ends all pain
We would not wake you to suffer again
The tears in our eyes you can wipe away
Love Neville and Bev
To us you were someone special
Some-one loving and true.
You will never be forgotten,
As we thought the world of you.
Love Noelene, Craig, Julie and family, Tess and William, and Lawrence.
In our hearts you will stay
Loved and remembered every day
Love Dianne and Terry, Sharni and Ally, and Chelsea and Nathan.
We knew the time was coming
And soon we would have to part
Your weary days are over
And troubled nights have passed,
God gently took you from us
And gave you peace at last.
Love Joan and Gary, Sheree and Cam, Milla, Joel and Ruby.
There are no words that come to mind,
That will ease the pain for us that are left behind,
Except to say that we will love you until the end of time.
Love Pam and Shaun, Brad, Troy and SuSwen, Eliana and Ethan.
Published in The Border Mail on June 5, 2019