ANTHONY WILFRED RATCLIFFE


1937 - 2020
ANTHONY WILFRED RATCLIFFE Notice
RATCLIFFE ANTHONY WILFRED ANTHONY WILFRED RATCLIFFE

4 September 1937 - 12 May 2020



Tony passed away peacefully surrounded by

his family in Canberra



Beloved husband of Crystal.

Dearly loved father of

Felicity, Megan and Anthony

father-in-law of

Jonathan and Johanna.

Dearly missed grandfather of

Florence, Thomas, Grace, Polly, Jacob,

Scarlett, Lottie, Phoebe and Milly.

Sadly missed brother of

Marcia, Clare, Patsy, Joseph,

June, Desmond and Catherine.



Forever in our hearts.



A private Mass for Tony is to be offered

in Albury on Monday 25 May 2020.



Published in The Border Mail on May 16, 2020
