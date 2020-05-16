|
|
RATCLIFFE ANTHONY WILFRED ANTHONY WILFRED RATCLIFFE
4 September 1937 - 12 May 2020
Tony passed away peacefully surrounded by
his family in Canberra
Beloved husband of Crystal.
Dearly loved father of
Felicity, Megan and Anthony
father-in-law of
Jonathan and Johanna.
Dearly missed grandfather of
Florence, Thomas, Grace, Polly, Jacob,
Scarlett, Lottie, Phoebe and Milly.
Sadly missed brother of
Marcia, Clare, Patsy, Joseph,
June, Desmond and Catherine.
Forever in our hearts.
A private Mass for Tony is to be offered
in Albury on Monday 25 May 2020.
TOSCAN DINN FUNERALS
CANBERRA (02) 6287 3466
Published in The Border Mail on May 16, 2020