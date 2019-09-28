|
COSTANZO Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Mrs Antonietta Costanzo will offered at St Mary's Catholic Church, Lawrence St, Myrtleford on WEDNESDAY (Oct. 2, 2019) commencing at 1.30pm. At the conclusion of Mass interment will take place at the Myrtleford Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation made to Myrtleford Hospital would be appreciated. John & Christine Haddrick Wangaratta 03 5722 2525 Mt Beauty 03 5754 4050 northeastfunerals.com.au
Published in The Border Mail on Sept. 28, 2019