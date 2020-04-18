|
|
HOFFMANN (Boadle) Audrey Anderson Of UPA Albury (formerly of Caboolture, Qld) passed away on the 15th April 2020, aged 89 years. Loving wife of Des (dec), mother of Rosalie and mother-in-law of John. Grandma to Darren & Kim, Greg & Lorraine (dec). Great grandma to Phoebe and Jordyn. Sister to Alice & Graeme (dec) Griffin, Wilma & Frank Plant and Beryl & Lloyd (dec) Barlow. Loving aunt of Diane Luke.
May the light in the end of the tunnel
now shine bright to show her a safe
and peaceful way home.
A private family funeral will be held.
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 18, 2020