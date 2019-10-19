|
|
PALFRAMAN Audrey Claire (Audie) 5.7.1932 - 17.10.2019
Beloved wife of Warwick (Wokky dec.) Cherished, loved and adored mother and mother in law of Christine & Robert, Gary & Lesley. Grandmother of Samara & Josh Tafolo, Shakira & Tim Hearn, Ben & Jordana Day, Samuel Palframan & Jane Collins and Georgia (dec). Great grandmother to Levi, Tyson, Isaiah and Nayanisha.
God will link the broken chain,
as one by one we meet again.
In our hearts you will always stay,
loved and remembered every day.
Heartfelt thanks to the Albury Base Hospital staff for their wonderful care.
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 19, 2019