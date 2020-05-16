|
McGREGOR Audrey Mary 20.2.1927 - 6.5.2020 Passed away peacefully at Berrigan Hospital on the 6th May 2020. Aged 93 years Loving mum and mother in law to Iain & Eve, Jean & Johnny & Ann (dec). Nanna Audrey to Andrew & Stuart, Nicole, Matthew & Rachelle, Adam, Melissa & Susan. Cherished by her great grandchildren, Georgia, Hannah, Samuel, Harry & Angus, Taylor & Brooke, Connor & Alex, Indiana & Zai, Alessandra. Loved sister of Ann, England. If roses grow in Heaven, Lord Please pick a bunch for me Place them in my nan's arms And tell her they are from me. Tell her I love her and miss her And when she turns to smile Place a kiss upon her cheek And hold her for awhile. Nicole, Peter, Georgia, Hannah & Samuel Though her smile is gone forever And her hand I cannot touch I still have so many memories Of the one I loved so much. Her memory is now my keepsake Which will never part. I have her in my heart. Sadly missed but never forgotten. Rachelle "Forever in our Hearts" A private family service will take place Berriquin Funerals Finley 03 5883 1063
Published in The Border Mail on May 16, 2020