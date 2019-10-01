Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conway Funerals
20 South Street
Wodonga, Victoria 3690
(02) 6024 1093
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara BAUDE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ellen BAUDE


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Barbara Ellen BAUDE Notice
BAUDE (Pretty) Barbara Ellen 28.7.1948~27.9.2019



Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of Doug. Devoted and loving mother and mother-in-law of Shane and Celina, John and Diana, Nicole and David, Tonya and Shaun, Ben and Jess. Admired and cherished nan of Tamara and Amelia, Shaun, David, Jamie and Kirsty, Chloe, Joshua, Bailey and Abbie, Jackson, Teagan and Tayla, Zac, Elsie, Betty and Hattie. Great nan of Viola and Jacob.



'Now forever resting peacefully'
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.