|
|
BAUDE (Pretty) Barbara Ellen 28.7.1948~27.9.2019
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of Doug. Devoted and loving mother and mother-in-law of Shane and Celina, John and Diana, Nicole and David, Tonya and Shaun, Ben and Jess. Admired and cherished nan of Tamara and Amelia, Shaun, David, Jamie and Kirsty, Chloe, Joshua, Bailey and Abbie, Jackson, Teagan and Tayla, Zac, Elsie, Betty and Hattie. Great nan of Viola and Jacob.
'Now forever resting peacefully'
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 1, 2019