Barbara Ellen BAUDE

Barbara Ellen BAUDE Notice
BAUDE Barbara Ellen Those special memories of you

Will always bring a smile

If only we could have you back

Just for a little while

Then we could sit and talk again

Just like we used to do

You've always meant so very much

And always will do too

The fact that you're no longer here

Will always cause us pain

But you're forever in our hearts

Until we see you again



Loving mum to John, Diana

Loving Nan to Shaun and Amanda, David and Michelle, Jamie and Katie, Kirsty and Jye

Loving Nana Barbara to Viola and Jacob



Forever in our hearts now and always
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 1, 2019
