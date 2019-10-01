|
|
BAUDE Barbara Ellen Those special memories of you
Will always bring a smile
If only we could have you back
Just for a little while
Then we could sit and talk again
Just like we used to do
You've always meant so very much
And always will do too
The fact that you're no longer here
Will always cause us pain
But you're forever in our hearts
Until we see you again
Loving mum to John, Diana
Loving Nan to Shaun and Amanda, David and Michelle, Jamie and Katie, Kirsty and Jye
Loving Nana Barbara to Viola and Jacob
Forever in our hearts now and always
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 1, 2019