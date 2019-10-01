Home

Conway Funerals
20 South Street
Wodonga, Victoria 3690
(02) 6024 1093
Barbara Ellen BAUDE

Barbara Ellen BAUDE Notice
BAUDE (Pretty) Barbara Ellen You can only have one mother

Patient kind and true;

No other friend in all the world,

Will be the same as you.

When other friends forsake you,

To mother you will return,

For all her loving kindness,

She asks nothing in return,

As we look upon her picture,

Sweet memories we recall,

Of a face so full of sunshine,

And a smile for one and all.

So please, take this message,

To our dear mother up above;

Tell her how we miss her,

And give her all our love.

So courageous and brave



Loved mother of Tonya and Shaun, very special and adored 'mail nan' of Jackson, Teagan and Tayla



Forever in our hearts
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 1, 2019
