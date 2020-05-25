|
MCDONNELL Barbara Jean At The Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Saturday 23rd May 2020, of Henwood Avenue Wagga Wagga, formerly of 'Galore Park'. Beloved wife of the late Kerry McDonnell. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Roger & Fiona, Phillip & Rachel and Shane & Nicole. Loving 'Nanny' of Shelby, Bailey, Mitchell, Huxley, Jacob, Estella, Aliah, Lucy, Portia and Finn. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Joy & Hugh Buchanan, Colin (dec), May & Des Carmichael (both dec), Anne (dec) and Jim (dec) & Margaret McDonnell. Fond aunt of her nieces and nephews. Aged 80 years.
Prayers for the Eternal Repose of her Soul, will be held on Wednesday 27th May 2020, commencing at 11:00 am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to view the Prayer Service via live stream:
funeralsofwaggawagga.com.au/services
To have your condolences recorded in the Memorial Book, please phone 02 69218218 or email [email protected]
Published in The Border Mail on May 25, 2020