SHIPARD Barry Charles Aged 68 years. Late of Bundaberg, QLD and formerly of Nhulunbuy NT. Passed away suddenly at the Friendly Society Private Hospital on February 9, 2020. Loving husband of Helene. Dearly loved father of Jannine, Michelle, Tanya. Loving grandfather of Chantel, Dannette, Aaron, Adrian, Damon, Dayna. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of their respective families. 'In God's Care' Relatives and friends of the late Barry Shipard are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Chapel of Des Allen and Co. Funerals, 7 Phoebe Crescent, Bundaberg SATURDAY February 15, 2020 at 10.00am prior to a Private Cremation at Springfield Gardens Crematorium, Elliott Heads. DES ALLEN & CO FUNERALS Bundaberg QLD - Ph (07) 4153 2424 Condolences www.desallenfunerals.com.au
Published in The Border Mail on Feb. 12, 2020