Harte Bart (Bartholomew) 09/08/1943 - 14/04/2020 Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Tuesday the 14th of April 2020. Very much loved husband of Margaret. Loved and loving father of Fiona and Siobhan (dec), Loved brother, uncle, cousin and friend. "Requiescat in pace" A private family cremation service will be held. If you would like to send the family a sympathy card to let them know that you are thinking of them at this time please feel comfortable to send the card to Radcliffe Funeral Services, 4 Moorefield Park Drive, Wodonga, Vic, 3690.
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 22, 2020