Beatrice Ann DALBY


1934 - 2019
Beatrice Ann DALBY Notice
DALBY (Meharry) Beatrice Ann 12.10.1934 - 16.10.2019

Passed away peacefully with family by her side on 16th October 2019. Beloved wife of Gordon (dec). Much loved mum of Philip, Pete, Tanea, and Tony. Beloved nan of Akal, Liam, Jerome, Matthew, Zaine, Blaze, Anthony, Olivia, Craig, John, and Jacquelyn. Cherished great-grandmother of Isaac, Jackson, Bella, Boston and Ava.

Loved sister of Dorothy (dec), and Nola.



'Forever in Our Hearts'



A private service has been held.



Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 23, 2019
