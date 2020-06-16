|
SYMES (nee Patterson) Beatrice Emily "Beaty" Aged 94 Years. Passed away on 14th June, 2020 in Wodonga (Formerly of Benalla). Sister to Archie (dec) and Rene (dec) Wife of Eric (dec) - Married 63 years Loved and cherished Mother and Mother-In-Law of Ray (dec), Robyn and Bruce (Calder), Curl and Maureen. Treasured Nan of Mark and Sarah, Brant and Leah, Kristy and Ando (dec), Cameron and Kate. Great Grandmother to Elly, Evie, Hunter, Harrison, Darcie and Poppy. Now resting peacefully Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private family funeral service to be held. N J Todd Funeral Directors Benalla 03 5762 2461 Euroa 1800 352 425 Member AFDA
Published in The Border Mail on June 16, 2020