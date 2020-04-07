|
|
BOURKE (Perrott) Beryl Anne Beryl passed away suddenly, after a short illness on Thursday April 2 2020 aged 74 years. She was the loved wife of David (dec) and loving mother and mother in law of Steven, Christopher and Fiona, Russell and Jo. Treasured Nan to Jarryd, Hayley, Cassidy; Billy, Jasmine; Bridget, Lauren and Henry. Beryl was the daughter of the late Horace and Eileen Perrott. Much adored sister to Margaret (dec), Neville and Norman (dec). A thousand words won't bring you back We know because we've tried Neither will a thousand tears We know because we've cried We only wish you were here today To hold you in our arms The part that breaks our heart so much Is that we never said goodbye. "Grab Dad now and travel together" Love always Christopher and Fiona. You had the most adventurous heart. I looked up to you so much as a child. You were strong and kind. I loved watching you paint your gnomes, while us kids played on the verandah. I loved following you around while we looked after the bunnies (especially Ginger). I'm going to miss your tomato sauce very much, but not nearly as much as I am going to miss you. Love Billy. Thank you, Nan, for the times we shared The love you gave and the way you cared. I treasure the times we had together And wished they could have gone on forever, You have left a space no one can fill I miss you Nan and always will. Love always, Jassie. So suddenly you had to pass, You closed your eyes and broke our hearts Behind life's smiles we shed a tear, For a Mum we've lost and love so dear, Our hearts ache as we whisper low, We love you Mum and miss you so, Those that have a mother near, Love her now while she's still here, For we would give the world to say, Mum is coming home from a trip today Death leaves a heartache no one can heal Love leaves a memory no one can steal. Thanks for the happy memories and all the sacrifices you made for us Mum. Wish we could give you one last hug - give it to Dad for us instead. Love always Russ and Jo. Serenity and weightlessness wrap their gentle arms around the bird as it descends upon the vast and frictionless air. The soft and comforting sounds of silence quietly hums in the ear of the bird as it is freed of all weight. Although, to others, the bird may seem at risk of harm, the bird lets go of all worry, for only the lift will be granted after the fall. Just as the bird reaches the soil of the earth, it releases its wings. As the bird reaches its newfound heights, eternal freedom whispers in its ear. Love Bridget. Dear Nan, I already miss you heaps, But there's a place for you that my heart keeps, I will always love and miss you, As will everyone, and Ruby too, I promise to give her hugs when she sleeps, I love you Nan, a lot, And I'm happy you get to be with Pop, But when I think of you I sometimes get wet cheeks. Love Lauren. Nan was amazing and full of happiness. She loved her family and showed no sign of weakness. She will always be missed and always be loved I just wish I could give you a hug I love you Nan. Love Henry. Due to current circumstances private interment will take place with a publc Memorial Service at a later date.
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 7, 2020