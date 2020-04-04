|
CARPENTER Beryl Jessie 15.10.1932 - 3.4.2020
Passed away peacefully at Borella House Albury, surrounded by her loving family. Loved wife of Arthur (dec). Loving mother and mother in law of Helen & Rodney, Bev & Geoff, Jeffrey & Agung, Wayne & Marilyn and Julie & Ted. Treasured grandmother of 15 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.
You were always there for us
and you will never be forgotten.
Rest Peacefully
Due to current circumstances a private family funeral will be held.
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 4, 2020