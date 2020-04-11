|
DAVIS (Wolters) Betty Isabel 5.1.1929 - 6.4.2020
Passed away peacefully at Beechworth Hospital. Loved mother of Jools and Kim. Cherished sister and sister in law of Danella, Mick (dec) & Jean, Jan & Bruce, Garry (dec) & Marlene, and all their extended families.
Loved And Remembered Always
Due to current restrictions on group gatherings a private funeral will be held.
A memorial service to celebrate and remember Bett's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 11, 2020