Betty Isabel DAVIS


1929 - 2020
Betty Isabel DAVIS Notice
DAVIS (Wolters) Betty Isabel 5.1.1929 - 6.4.2020



Passed away peacefully at Beechworth Hospital. Loved mother of Jools and Kim. Cherished sister and sister in law of Danella, Mick (dec) & Jean, Jan & Bruce, Garry (dec) & Marlene, and all their extended families.



Loved And Remembered Always



Due to current restrictions on group gatherings a private funeral will be held.

A memorial service to celebrate and remember Bett's life will be held at a later date.



Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 11, 2020
