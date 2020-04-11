|
|
GLAZEBROOK Betty May 22.4.1940 - 7.4.2020 Passed away peacefully at Mercy Place Nursing Home. Loved by Ray, much loved mother and mother in law of Vickie, Debbie & Greg, Michelle & Stephen, Darren (dec). Beloved Grandmother of Sean, Jamie, Nicholas, Ashlea, Julia, Hayden, Dylan & Nathan. Forever In Our Hearts. The family of Betty Glazebrook advise that in light of the current situation we all face, they have chosen a private farewell. They sincerely thank you for your messages of love, care and support at this difficult time.
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 11, 2020