Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Alexander Funerals
240 High Street Kangaroo Flat
Kangaroo Flat/Castlemaine, Victoria 3555
(03) 5447 0927
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Mount Alexander Funerals
240 High Street Kangaroo Flat
Kangaroo Flat/Castlemaine, Victoria 3555
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty CLANEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Yvonne CLANEY

Add a Memory
Betty Yvonne CLANEY Notice
CLANEY Betty Yvonne Passed away peacefully at Ellery House, Castlemaine on 18th November 2019 aged 93 years young. Dearly loved wife of Eric (dec). Loved mother and mother in law of Greg and Monica (Myrtleford), Neil, Lindsay and Michelle. Much loved Grandma of Sean, Liam, Bronwyn, Matthew, Joshua and Madolyn. Great grandma to Lochlan and Layla. To us you were very special, Someone brave and true, You shall never be forgotten, For we all thought the world of you.
Published in The Border Mail on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -