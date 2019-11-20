|
CLANEY Betty Yvonne Passed away peacefully at Ellery House, Castlemaine on 18th November 2019 aged 93 years young. Dearly loved wife of Eric (dec). Loved mother and mother in law of Greg and Monica (Myrtleford), Neil, Lindsay and Michelle. Much loved Grandma of Sean, Liam, Bronwyn, Matthew, Joshua and Madolyn. Great grandma to Lochlan and Layla. To us you were very special, Someone brave and true, You shall never be forgotten, For we all thought the world of you.
Published in The Border Mail on Nov. 20, 2019