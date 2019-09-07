|
|
HALL Bevan James Bevan passed away peacefully at Wagga Hospital on Thursday September 5th 2019. Aged 91 years. Beloved husband of Beverly. Much loved father and father in law of Glenn, Sharlene and Rodney, Warren and Laynie, and Darren and Sarah. Loved grandfather of 14, step grandfather of 6.
We are family
forever loved
Sincere thanks to staff and Dr Giri for their wonderful care of Bevan over the last 2 years at Colombo Lodge, Urana
We met, we fell in love, we married.
We shared a house together.
We made 4 beautiful babies together.
We laughed, we cried.
We went through good times and bad.
We got through it all together.
He was my husband.
Dearly loved - Beverly.
Published in The Border Mail on Sept. 7, 2019