Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lester & Son Funeral Directors
359 Wantigong Street
Albury, New South Wales 2640
(02) 6040 5066
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverley Hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverley "Bev" Hamilton


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Beverley "Bev" Hamilton Notice
Hamilton

Beverley

You suffered so much as the pain grew,

You didn't deserve what you went through,

Tired and weary you made no fuss,

You fought so hard to stay with us,

My heart was breaking as I sat by your bed,

Holding your hand and stroking your head,

Watching you slip away I tried not to cry,

But I knew it was time to say goodbye,

As you drew your last breath,

I knew that God was near you.

Your ever loving husband Roy

Lester And Sons

Ross Barnes
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.