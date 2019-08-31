|
|
Hamilton
Beverley
You suffered so much as the pain grew,
You didn't deserve what you went through,
Tired and weary you made no fuss,
You fought so hard to stay with us,
My heart was breaking as I sat by your bed,
Holding your hand and stroking your head,
Watching you slip away I tried not to cry,
But I knew it was time to say goodbye,
As you drew your last breath,
I knew that God was near you.
Your ever loving husband Roy
Lester And Sons
Ross Barnes
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 31, 2019