Brendan John GLASGOW

Brendan John GLASGOW Notice
GLASGOW Brendan John Brendan passed away after a long battle with cancer on Wednesday May 20 2020 at Mercy Health Albury aged 70 years. He was the dearly loved father and father in law of Julie and Aiden, Christine and Colin, and Leigh and Corola. Pa to Coen, Simryn, Will, Lacey, Kayden, and Karli.



In our hearts you will stay

Loved and remembered every day.



Brendan was the son of the late Dan and Nell Glasgow and brother and brother in law of Cath (dec), Jim (dec) and Maggie, Marie, Danny, Noel (dec), Gel and Stuart, and Carmel and Greg.

Due to current circumstances private cremation will be held.



Published in The Border Mail on May 23, 2020
