Brian Ross LODDING


1941 - 2019
Brian Ross LODDING Notice
LODDING Brian Ross Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on 11th July, 2019 at Mercy Place, Albury. Loving husband to Beverley. Loved father and father-in-law of Bradley and Megan, Cameron and Merryn. Adored 'Grumble Pop' to Jackson, Archie and Oscar. Loved son of Ross (dec) and Mary (dec). Cherished brother and brother in-law to Elaine, Graeme and Margaret. Known to all as 'Mr Bags 'n' Boots', 'Jock', 'Old Boy', 'Briza' and 'Grumpy'.



Sadly Missed



Thank you to the amazing staff at Bolga Court Tallagatta for the care provided to Brian.
Published in The Border Mail on July 13, 2019
