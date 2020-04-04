Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian UNTHANK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian UNTHANK


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Brian UNTHANK Notice
UNTHANK Brian 21-3-1935 - 31-3-2020



Beloved husband of Judy (dec).



Loving Father of Susan and Dallas (dec) Hanrahan, Catherine and Dan O'Connell, Gerard and Priscilla Unthank, Michael and Tracy Unthank, Lisa and Andrew Dixon.



Adored Grandfather of Joseph (dec), Lucy, Thomas, Bartholomew and Stephanie, Michael (dec), John, James and Lawrence (dec), Amelia, William and Grace, Harry, Oscar, Annabel and Charles.



Magnificent Great Grandad to seventeen (17) Great Grandchildren.



'He was the man you don't meet everyday'

He has gone to his God with all our love and gratitude.

Rest in peace.



The Unthank family would like to advise that a Memorial Service to celebrate Brian's life will be confirmed and held at a later date.



logo
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -