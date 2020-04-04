|
UNTHANK Brian 21-3-1935 - 31-3-2020
Beloved husband of Judy (dec).
Loving Father of Susan and Dallas (dec) Hanrahan, Catherine and Dan O'Connell, Gerard and Priscilla Unthank, Michael and Tracy Unthank, Lisa and Andrew Dixon.
Adored Grandfather of Joseph (dec), Lucy, Thomas, Bartholomew and Stephanie, Michael (dec), John, James and Lawrence (dec), Amelia, William and Grace, Harry, Oscar, Annabel and Charles.
Magnificent Great Grandad to seventeen (17) Great Grandchildren.
'He was the man you don't meet everyday'
He has gone to his God with all our love and gratitude.
Rest in peace.
The Unthank family would like to advise that a Memorial Service to celebrate Brian's life will be confirmed and held at a later date.
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 4, 2020