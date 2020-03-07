Home

WATSON Bronwyn Vine 25.02.1943 - 04.03.2020



Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 4th March 2020 to be with our Lord and Saviour. Beloved wife of Garry.Loving beautiful mother of Garth and Jenny. Adored by her grandchildren; Stephanie, Natalie, Sarah, Jacob, Timothy, Ella-Rose and Noah. Loving 'mum' to daughter in law Bec and son in law Wayne.



A special thanks to Dr Michael Bailey, Dr Richard Eek, Dr Simon Davis, Mercy Health & Border Regional Oncology and staff, for their loving care.



Forever in all our hearts and souls.
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 7, 2020
