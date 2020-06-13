Home

FISCHER Bruce George

Late of Wagga Wagga & formerly of Henty,

passed away peacefully on

Sunday 7th June 2020, aged 80 years.

Loved husband of the late Shirley,

loving fiance of Beth.

Adored and cherished father, grandfather

and great grandfather to all his family.



'Forever In Our Hearts'

As current restrictions limit those that can

attend Bruce's service, Please contact family on

0427115847 to view the live stream service.



HENTY FUNERAL SERVICE

02 6929 3201



Published in The Border Mail on June 13, 2020
