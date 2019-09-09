|
MITCHELL Bruce Shipard ...At home with the Lord. 2 Cor. 5:8b Passed away peacefully at Sheridan Aged Care on the 4th of September, aged 92 years. Dearly loved, and loving husband of Helen for 66 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Kelvin (Dec.) and Barbara (Dec.) and Janet, Joy and Dan, Ruth and Glenn. Loving Grandfather of Sarah and Julian, Clair, Andrea, Christopher, Drew, Jillian and Jeremy, Kerryn and Nick, Stuart and Janine, Bethanie and Lalo, Miranda, Juancho and Great Grandfather of Lani, Owen and Myah. Thank you to the staff of Sheridan for their wonderful care of Bruce.
Published in The Border Mail on Sept. 9, 2019