Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
The Salvation Army Beechworth
35 Ford Street
Beechworth
Bryan Anthony WEBB Notice
WEBB ('Ducky') Bryan Anthony Passed away peacefully at Beechworth Health on 7th December 2019, aged 55 years.

Beloved husband of Cheryle Anne French.

Dearly loved father of Christine.

Adored step dad of Danielle, Lisa and Aaron.

Cherished poppy of Cayden, Amelia, Calvin, Rylee, Indalee.

Uncle Duck to Lachlan, Cody and Tyson.

Resting Peacefully

Always in Our Hearts



A Memorial Service of Celebration for the Life of Bryan 'Ducky 'Webb will be held at The Salvation Army Beechworth, 35 Ford Street, Beechworth on Saturday, 14th December 2019 commencing at 10:30am.

No flowers by request, donations in lieu to Salvation Army would be most appreciated.

Envelopes will be available at the service.



Published in The Border Mail on Dec. 11, 2019
