|
|
KERIN Bryan John 7.7.1949 - 15.1.2020
Loved husband of Ann. Dearly loved father of John, Kathryn, Adam and Alex. Loved father in law of Sacha and Neil. Loving grandfather to Khyarna, Shae, Tristan and Jadah
Loved son of Edna and Jack Kerin (both dec). Loved brother of Denis.
I give you this one thought to keep
I am with you still; I do not sleep.
I am a thousand winds that blow,
I am the diamond glints on snow,
I am the sun on ripened grain,
I am the gentle autumn rain.
When you awaken in the morning's hush,
I am the swift uplifting rush
Of quiet birds in circled flight.
I am the soft stars that shine at night.
Do not think of me as gone -
I am with you still at each new dawn.
Published in The Border Mail on Jan. 18, 2020