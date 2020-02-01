|
|
Hogan Bryan Martin 17/08/1930 - 31/01/2020 Bryan passed away peacefully at Corowa Hospital on Friday January 31 2020. He was the loving husband of Noreen, and father and father in law of Cecilia, Dan and Lu, Michelle (dec), Peter, Terry and Lisa, Carm, Mark and Jamileth, Nick and Susie, and Des. Loving grandfather of 24 and great grandfather of 12. Brother of Des, Greg, Kieran, Mary, John (all dec), Barry and Therese. A long life well lived. "I loved and was loved" May he Rest In Peace. Grateful thanks to staff at Corowa Hospital and Aged Care Unit.
Published in The Border Mail on Feb. 1, 2020