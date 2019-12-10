Home

Bryan Michael DOHERTY


1934 - 2019
Bryan Michael DOHERTY Notice
DOHERTY Bryan Michael

Passed away peacefully at the Lockhart District Hospital on Monday 9th December 2019, aged 85 years. Loving husband of Barbara, and father and father-in-law of Barry, Graeme, Leanne, Peter and Sue, Ian and Jeffrey. Brother of Rose, Veronica, Joan (all dec'd), and Margaret. Beloved 'Poppy' of Michael, Kate and Samantha.



'We will always and forever carry you in our hearts until we meet again.'





A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday 13th December 2019 at St Mary's Catholic Church, Lockhart, commencing at 1pm. The cortege will then proceed to the Lockhart Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Border Mail on Dec. 10, 2019
