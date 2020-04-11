|
FILLIPONI Bryan Stephen 24th June 1927 - 8th April 2020
Passed away peacefully at home after an 18 month fight with cancer. Loved father and father-in-law of Cheryl & Les (dec) Murphy, Kayleen & Bruce Donaldson, Steven & Gai (dec) and much loved grandpa of their families.
A man who lived a no fuss life of 92 years. Bryan's life will be celebrated privately.
Loved Dad of Cheryl & Les (dec), grandpa of William, Amanda, Pippa, Lloyd and James. Oh Dad, never did I think this day would come. I'm guessing the Geelong v Hawthorn matches will never be the same! I'll miss our morning emails, Friday nights at the club and Sunday coffee.
In loving memory of our father, father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather of Kayleen & Bruce, Jack, Courtney, Emily and Zoe; Peter, Melissa, Olive and Flynn; George, Michaela and Sophia + one; Tom and Georgia. Go CATS!
Loving father and grandfather of Steven & Gai (dec) and Bryan Jnr. Now resides in heaven.
Friends and family may wish to pause to remember Bryan at 1pm on Tuesday 14th April, 2020 when a private family graveside service will take place.
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 11, 2020