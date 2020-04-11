Home

Lester & Son Funeral Directors
49 Thomas Mitchell Dr
Wodonga, New South Wales
02 6056 1700
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
private family graveside service
Bryan Stephen FILLIPONI


1927 - 2020
Bryan Stephen FILLIPONI Notice
FILLIPONI Bryan Stephen 24th June 1927 - 8th April 2020



Passed away peacefully at home after an 18 month fight with cancer. Loved father and father-in-law of Cheryl & Les (dec) Murphy, Kayleen & Bruce Donaldson, Steven & Gai (dec) and much loved grandpa of their families.



A man who lived a no fuss life of 92 years. Bryan's life will be celebrated privately.



Loved Dad of Cheryl & Les (dec), grandpa of William, Amanda, Pippa, Lloyd and James. Oh Dad, never did I think this day would come. I'm guessing the Geelong v Hawthorn matches will never be the same! I'll miss our morning emails, Friday nights at the club and Sunday coffee.



In loving memory of our father, father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather of Kayleen & Bruce, Jack, Courtney, Emily and Zoe; Peter, Melissa, Olive and Flynn; George, Michaela and Sophia + one; Tom and Georgia. Go CATS!



Loving father and grandfather of Steven & Gai (dec) and Bryan Jnr. Now resides in heaven.



Friends and family may wish to pause to remember Bryan at 1pm on Tuesday 14th April, 2020 when a private family graveside service will take place.



logo
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 11, 2020
