CUNNINGHAM (Caldwell) Carol Louise Late of Henty / Albury. Passed away surround by her family on Thursday 3rd October 2019 aged 63 years. Dearly loved wife of Evan. Adored mother of Robert, Brendon, Andrew and Tammy. Admired mother-in-law of Katie, Rachelle and Chris. Cherished nanny of Drue, Chanelle, Brock, Charlotte, Maddison, Aiden, Julian, Ryan, Dane. Loved daughter of Thelma & Dale (dec). Sister of Sandra, Alan (dec) & Christine (dec). 'Deeply Missed, In God's Loving Care' Mrs Carol Cunningham's funeral will be held at 11.00am on Friday 11th October 2019 at St Barnabas Anglican Church, Day Street Henty followed by burial at Henty Lawn Cemetery & then refreshments at Riverlife Church Hall, 10-16 Ivor Street, Henty. In lieu of flowers, donations to Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund. Henty Funeral Service 4 Sladen St, Henty 2658 Ph: 02 6929 3201
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 5, 2019