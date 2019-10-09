Home

Carol Louise CUNNINGHAM

Carol Louise CUNNINGHAM Notice
The relatives and friends of the late

Mrs Carol Cunningham.

Are respectfully informed that her funeral

service will be held on Friday 11th October

2019, commencing at 11.00am.

At St Barnabas Anglican Church, Henty.

followed by a burial at Henty Lawn Cemetery

& then refreshments at the Riverlfe Church Hall,

10-16 Ivor Street, Henty.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Albury Wodonga

Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund.



Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 9, 2019
