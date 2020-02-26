Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine WATTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Anne WATTS

Add a Memory
Catherine Anne WATTS Notice
Watts (nee Hynes) Catherine Anne Sadly passed away 19th February 2020. Loving wife of Mick, mother and mother-in-law of Anne Marie and Corey and Donna. Grandmother of Nathan, Joel, Olivia and Tessa. Daughter of Bernard and Ina (both dec), sister and sister-in-law of John (dec) and Shirley, Peter and Joyce, Margaret and Rhienhold, Mary and David (dec), Joan and Kenton, Michael (dec) and Rhonda, Monica and David, Patrick and Jenny. Forever in our hearts Always in our memories.
Published in The Border Mail on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -