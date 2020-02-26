|
Watts (nee Hynes) Catherine Anne Sadly passed away 19th February 2020. Loving wife of Mick, mother and mother-in-law of Anne Marie and Corey and Donna. Grandmother of Nathan, Joel, Olivia and Tessa. Daughter of Bernard and Ina (both dec), sister and sister-in-law of John (dec) and Shirley, Peter and Joyce, Margaret and Rhienhold, Mary and David (dec), Joan and Kenton, Michael (dec) and Rhonda, Monica and David, Patrick and Jenny. Forever in our hearts Always in our memories.
Published in The Border Mail on Feb. 26, 2020