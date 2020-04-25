Home

Catherine "Mary" JONES


1922 - 2020
Catherine "Mary" JONES Notice
JONES (Grealy) Catherine 'Mary' 5.5.1922~22.4.2020



Passed away peacefully at home.

Loved wife of Jack (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Teresa and Bernie, Bernard and Julie, Kevin and Lynne, Maureen and Bernadette. Loved Nanna of Kate, Mark, Carmen, Matthew, Jessica, Ryan and Karyn. Loved Nanna Mary of Lucia, Lachlan, Joshua, Stella, Tayla, Jaeger, Sophie, Darcy and Macey. Eldest child of the late Harry and Kate Grealy. Loved sister to Annie (dec), Nellie and Martin (dec).



'Now in God's loving care'

~~~~



May you fly to your home in Heaven.

Love Teresa.

~~~~

'Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.'

Bernard and Julie

~~~~

Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Kevin and Lynne. Cherished Nanna of Matthew, Jessica and Gary. Adored Nanna Mary of Sophie, Darcy, Macey, Tayla and Jaeger.

'When you lose someone to Heaven you gain an Angel who is with you wherever you go.'

~~~~

Your heart overflowed with love.

Maureen, Ryan, Karyn and Cam.

~~~~

You wished to stay in your home.

Your wish was granted.

Love Bernadette.

~~~~
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 25, 2020
