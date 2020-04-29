Home

Catherine Mary (BOURKE) PHILLIPS


1966 - 2020
Catherine Mary (BOURKE) PHILLIPS Notice
Phillips nee Bourke Catherine Mary 01/12/66- 24/04/2020 Our beautiful smiling daughter of, Kiama NSW passed away suddenly in Wollongong Hospital. Much loved Mother of her sons - Scott, Sam, Henry, Isaac ( dec), Fred and their partners Tani and Laura. Loving daughter of Bryan and Beryl Bourke of Kiewa, Vic. Cherished sister of Kerry, Trish, Helen, Lynne, Bernadette, Margaret (dec) Monica, Wendy. Fond Sister in Law to John, Tim, Charlie, Phil, Brett and Sal. Aunty of Molly Burke, Jason, Eddie, Maddy and Johnnie Moore, Matt and Ally Murtagh, Abbey Crosley and Bethany, Edwina Wornes, Tom, Michael and James (dec) Davey, Isabella, Milly and Zachary Parsons, Jarvis and Huxley Bourke. Will forever be remembered for your beautiful smile. Forever in our hearts. Due to present circumstances a Private funeral will take place and Celebration of Cathy's life to follow at a later date. http://fcp.mediahouseplus.com//kiama-chapel-stan-crapp/cathy-phillips-nee-bourke/
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 29, 2020
